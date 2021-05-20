How Does the May 19th Bitcoin Correction Compare to History?

Losing $10,000 in a day is not the worst Bitcoin correction in history percentage-wise, but it is the most severe one in terms of the US dollar. Bitcoin and the rest of the market tanked yesterday. Red was all over the place with double-digit drops across all charts. In BTC’s case, this nosedive came as a continuation of larger retracement that started after the all-time high in April at $65,000. However, how does this correction compare to others?