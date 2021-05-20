newsbreak-logo
Premier League

A Pre-Transfer Farewell Letter to Harry Kane

By GimmeMouraThis
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Being a relatively young fan and only starting to watch in the 2010-2011 season, you have been around for most of my tenure as a Spurs fan. As much as I can look back fondly on the days of Roberto Soldado, your work at this club has been influential to so many of us as fans. Looking back on some of my favorite players in the past decade, you and Moussa Dembele have topped the charts as the most fun to watch. If only Dembele could have stayed and started the Champions League final instead of everyone’s favorite player on this page, one who shares a first name with you.

Roberto Soldado
Harry Kane
#Europe#Chelsea Kane#Arsenal#Summer League#Spurs#The Champions League#Tottenham Fan#Dear Harry#Wish#Time#Fun
Premier League
Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Chelsea F.C.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ask Crouchie! Sportsmail's Peter Crouch is back to answer YOUR questions... on why Tottenham can forget trying to lure Steven Gerrard, Leicester usurping Arsenal from the Big Six, and why Alisson's header was better than ANY he ever scored!

Events at Wembley dominate Peter Crouch's agenda this week but there are plenty of other topics for Sportsmail's resident columnist to explore. From Rangers boss Steven Gerrard attracting attention to Sean Dyche's future at Burnley and Alisson's brilliant late winner against West Brom, Crouchie discusses a number of things with our readers.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane 'to ask Tottenham owner Daniel Levy to listen to offers for him this summer but will NOT put in a transfer request as £90m offer Manchester United lined up'

Harry Kane is set to ask Tottenham owner Daniel Levy to listen to offers for him as Manchester United prepare a £90million bid for the striker, according to reports. The 27-year-old has previously hinted that he could move on from Spurs this summer should his side's situation not improve by the end of the season.
Premier Leaguegivemesport.com

Harry Kane: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip and More

One of the deadliest strikers in world football, Harry Kane has proven that he can win games almost single-handedly. Undeniably world-class, the forward’s displays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as well in European competitions have been nothing short of spectacular. However, despite Kane’s escapades, Spurs’ inability to win...
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Positivity around club bringing joy back to Tottenham football

The 2-0 victory over Wolves yesterday wasn’t the only positive to celebrate, as Tottenham went about their business with a resounding sense of joy scarcely seen this season. While it wasn’t Tottenham’s most convincing performance, the home side still breezed through the 90 minutes relatively untroubled. Ryan Mason’s side came out of the gates slowly, struggling to take control of a match that was there for the taking.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'We need an ambitious coach': Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Jose Mourinho's successor at Tottenham MUST take the team forward after admitting merely securing Europa League football would now be 'fantastic'

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants his side to appoint an 'ambitious' new manager. Spurs are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese's sacking last month and are understood to have compiled a shortlist. Ryan Mason is in temporary charge until the end of the season and...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Souness left laughing after Redknapp spat on Sky Sports

Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness clashed on on Sky Sports on Sunday over Dele Alli, which left the former asking: “Why are you laughing?”. The duo were discussing Dele Alli’s return to the Spurs line-up under Ryan Mason after Tottenham’s comfortable win over Wolves. Alli is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves. And afterwards the attacking midfielder was hailed by Mason for his display.
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Kane requests summer transfer from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave in the summer, The Telegraph's Matt Law reports. The 27-year-old would reportedly prefer to stay in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United considered the most likely destinations. Whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would...