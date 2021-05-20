A Pre-Transfer Farewell Letter to Harry Kane

Being a relatively young fan and only starting to watch in the 2010-2011 season, you have been around for most of my tenure as a Spurs fan. As much as I can look back fondly on the days of Roberto Soldado, your work at this club has been influential to so many of us as fans. Looking back on some of my favorite players in the past decade, you and Moussa Dembele have topped the charts as the most fun to watch. If only Dembele could have stayed and started the Champions League final instead of everyone’s favorite player on this page, one who shares a first name with you.