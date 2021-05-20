newsbreak-logo
Public Health

National Institutes praised for role in tackling COVID

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe status of imparting online education, virtual laboratory courses by these Institutes was also reviewed by the Minister. Directors of the institutes mentioned that they have already started online teaching since the commencement of initial lockdown in March 2020. Some of the institutions have also developed their own app for online teaching and evaluation. They also informed that for students facing connectivity issue, the lecture contents were made available even for later use which they can download from anywhere and study. Teachers have interacted through online classes with their students and guided them, the official release said.

