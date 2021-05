Anime fans are finishing up the Spring offerings and Funimation has announced the next big event to look out for. On June 18, Funimation will be hosting a live stream Summer Season Preview Event in partnership with Xbox. Not much is known about the event yet, but it will include peeks at new series, movies, and more for anime fans to enjoy this summer. There will also be surprise guests first looks, and even “an announcement that would even take All Might by surprise.” Fans will also be able to win prizes throughout the event. Colin Decker of Funimation said: