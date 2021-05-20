newsbreak-logo
WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization has called for a humanitarian pause to allow access to Gaza for aid. Health systems in Palestine face critical shortages. WHO said all parties involved must agree to a humanitarian pause to ensure access into and out of Gaza. World Health Organization officials called on Thursday...

Middle EastTribTown.com

The Latest: Italy appeals for calm in Jerusalem, Gaza

JERUSALEM — The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians, sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem and as Israel has signaled it’s widening its military campaign:. ROME — Italy has expressed concern over the “escalation of attacks and violence,” particularly in east Jerusalem and in the Gaza Strip,...
WorldThe Herald

The Latest: UN chief appeals for halt to Israel-Gaza clash

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. chief is appealing for an immediate halt to fighting between Gaza and Israel. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that the conflict could "unleash an uncontainable...
Middle EastDuluth News Tribune

Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, diplomacy yet to gain traction

GAZA/JERUSALEM, May 15 (Reuters) - Israel pummeled Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants launched rockets at Tel Aviv and other cities on Saturday, with no sign yet of an end to their worst escalation since 2014. A 12-story Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press...
Middle Eastupr.org

'Violence In Gaza And Israel' With Amos Guiora On Thursday's Access Utah

You’ve been hearing about the violence in Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and southern Israel. Amos Guiora, a law professor at the University of Utah is at his home just outside Jerusalem. He’ll join us for the next Access Utah to give us a report directly from the area. Here’s the Deseret News: “What started as a week of tense clashes in Jerusalem has escalated into violent unrest on the streets of Arab Israeli towns, as well as a deadly aerial conflict. More than 1,000 rockets lit up the skies of Israeli cities, while at least two high-rise buildings were leveled in the Israeli bombardment of the blockaded and impoverished Gaza Strip, home to 2 million Palestinians.”
Charitiestheglobepost.com

UN Food Agency Steps Up Help in Gaza, Appeals for funds

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said Monday it was providing emergency assistance for more than 51,000 people in northern Gaza and appealed for $46 million for its work in the region. Israeli air strikes hammered the Gaza Strip Monday after a week of violence that has killed more than...
AdvocacyPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Gaza strikes, WHO cover-up claims, and hunger in Madagascar: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The intensity of what could turn into a fully-fledged war between Israel and Hamas and its allies in Gaza is ramping up so quickly that much is likely to change by the time you read this. At the time of publication, 119 people had reportedly been killed by Israeli bombs in Gaza, and eight inside Israel by rockets fired from the occupied Palestinian territory that is home to around two million people, who are for the most part unable to leave because of severe restrictions on movement by Israel and Egypt. The death toll is likely to rise, and cities and towns inside Israel that are home to both Jewish and Palestinian Israeli citizens have also seen outbreaks of intercommunal violence. Synagogues were set on fire in the city of Lod, and live TV showed a mob of far-right Israelis in Bat Yam dragging a man they believed to be Arab from his car, beating him bloody. The roots of what’s happening now clearly go far deeper than the rising tensions over the past few weeks, but we suggest you read this for the recent background on the deadly flare-up.
Middle Easttrtworld.com

UN: Around 10,000 flee homes as Israel unleashes bombs on Gaza

The United Nations has estimated around 10,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes in besieged Gaza due to ongoing Israeli aggression. "They are sheltering in schools, mosques and other places during a global Covid-19 pandemic with limited access to water, food, hygiene, and health services," UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement Friday.
Middle EastBristol Press

Israel kills 42 in Gaza as Netanyahu warns war will go on

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip - Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 42 people Sunday, Palestinian medics said - the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence. Despite the toll and international efforts to broker a cease-fire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on.
U.S. PoliticsWSYX ABC6

US blocks UN statement on end to Gaza crisis

UNITED NATIONS — The United States has again blocked a proposed U.N. Security Council statement calling for an end to “the crisis related to Gaza” and the protection of civilians, especially children. Council diplomats said there was a 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT) deadline Monday for countries to comment on...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Israel-Gaza fighting enters its second week

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel and Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group faced mounting international calls for a ceasefire in hostilities that entered their second week on Monday with no end in sight. World concern deepened with an Israeli air strike in Gaza that destroyed several homes on Sunday and which Palestinian...
Middle EastPosted by
Vice

Israel Is Tweeting Rocket Emojis as Gaza Death Toll Passes 200

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. As the death toll in Gaza surpassed 200 on Monday, the team running the State of Israel's official Twitter account decided it would be a good idea to tweet out a bunch of rocket emojis, each one symbolizing (they said) a rocket shot by Hamas toward Israel.
Middle EastWashington Post

What is happening in Jerusalem and Gaza?

JERUSALEM — Monday saw a rapid escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians after weeks of clashes and demonstrations in Jerusalem. In the morning, 300 Palestinians were injured in a police raid on the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam. By the evening, militants in the Gaza Strip had fired rockets toward Jerusalem for the first time in years, and Israel responded with airstrikes that killed 20 people, including nine children, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, and three Hamas militants, according to the Israeli military.
MilitaryFox News

LIVE UPDATES: Israeli warplanes rain fire on Gaza as Middle East violence intensifies

Israel has fired off a series of new attacks on Gaza city in the latest round of violence in the Middle East. The Associated Press reported that the latest attack brought by Israeli warplanes lasted for about 10 minutes early Monday morning. Gaza’s top Hamas leader was also targeted by the Israeli military on Sunday after almost a week of deadly rocket attacks and airstrikes from both sides.
MilitaryPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Israel says Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy airstrikes

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, saying it destroyed 15 kilometers (nine miles) of militant tunnels and the homes of nine alleged Hamas commanders. Residents of Gaza awakened by the overnight barrage described it...
MilitaryNPR

Israel Launches New Strikes As Gaza Conflict Enters Week 2

Israeli warplanes pounded targets early Monday in Gaza City as the escalating conflict between Hamas and Israel entered its second week. International pressure is mounting for a cease-fire as humanitarian officials raise the alarm about the toll of the conflict on civilians. Palestinian officials said nearly 200 people have been...
AdvocacyThe Guardian

Human waste spills on to Gaza’s blacked-out streets as crisis looms

A week of relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip has destroyed power lines, smashed water pipes beneath roads and left human waste spilling out of the ground. With 188 Palestinians having been killed, and families trapped under rubble, fears are mounting of a deepening humanitarian crisis in the enclave, where 2 million people live under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade in place for 14 years.