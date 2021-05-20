newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Returnal guide: How to complete biome survey trophies

By Jeff Ramos
Polygon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTucked into the fairly straightforward Returnal trophies list are several tasks that require a bit of exploration. While other trophies only ask that you beat certain bosses or complete easily defined goals, a few of them need you to hunt for a few key items and locations. In this Returnal...

www.polygon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trophies#Guide#Dualsense#Xeno Archives#Complete Biome Surveys#Biomes#Progress Cards#Archive Rooms#Exploration#Scout Logs#House Optional Rooms#Walls#Xenoglyph Ciphers#Time#Frozen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to earn the Timber Trophy in Resident Evil Village

To earn the Timber Trophy in Resident Evil Village, players will need to take out one of the game’s biggest threats right at the start of the campaign. The Timber Trophy will only be rewarded to players who manage to kill Urias, the massive hammer-wielding Werewolf, during the very first attack in the game.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Yumeutsutsu Re:Master Trophy Guide

Stage 1: Get both Saki's endings, then the normal ending. While getting through all 9 endings will be quick regardless of the order you tackle them on using the fast-forward feature, using the many save slots this game offers you can help reducing the time it takes. This is especially useful if you intend on actually read the text, and not just just blast your way using the fast-forward feature. While you can easily get the platinum in about 4 hours by fast-forwarding the text, getting it the ''legitimate'' way will take you around 30 hours, even with abusing the saves feature. (If you never use the save feature at all, be prepared for around 45-50 hours worth of text to read) If you are using the multiple save feature, it's better that you start with a specific character. Even if you do not abuse the save feature to save time to get to other characters' route on later playthroughs, you should still always make an extra save file for the final choice of each character, if you don't want to end up having to go through the game 8-9 times instead of 4.
Video GamesPolygon

Resident Evil Village beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Resident Evil Village is about more than just tall vampire ladies (though, let’s be honest, that’s a lot of it). You’ll also be sneaking, shooting, and sprinting your way across a village overrun by monsters, collecting ammo, crafting supplies, and growing your arsenal of weapons. In Polygon’s RE8 beginner’s guide,...
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Resident Evil Village Complete Guide - Secrets, Tips, Guides, And Help

As part of one of the best horror franchises of all time, Resident Evil Village hopes to continue the tradition of jump scares, mystery, intrigue, and mutant zombies. This is the eighth mainline installment and continues the story of Ethan Winters, most recently from Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Though the...
Comicspsnprofiles.com

Disgaea D2 Trophy Guide

Once you have loaded the game, simply put the controller down and watch the opening anime cinematic. Once it has completed and you are at the menu, you can then proceed to the next step. Stage 2: Beat the Story. In this stage, we will be focusing on the story....
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

RPG Maker MV Trophy Guide

Stage 1: Downgrade and Unlock Novice Maker (JP/Asian ONLY) Novice Maker, is partially discontinued and requires a workaround to unlock if you are playing the Japanese/Asian version. If you are playing the US/EU version of the game, you can safely skip this section. In the Japanese/Asian version, this trophy requires you to start all 18 tutorials of which the introduction tutorial is not part of. However, these tutorials were patched out of the game in a later, unknown version. Therefore, in order to unlock this trophy, we will be playing the game on version 1.0. To do so, you have to install the disc version without letting the patches download. While it's possible to downgrade the digital version, that is beyond the scope of this guide.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Hood Outlaws & Legends: All Trophies and Achievements Guide

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is out now for consoles and PC. There are many challenging trophies/achievements to collect in the game as explained in this guide. Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a brand new multiplayer game with a focus on playing the role of an Outlaw. It offers four-player team-based multiplayer and pits the user against a competing team. It has a unique theme of playing as an Outlaw while offering various abilities and upgrade to improve the experience and gain progression.
Video GamesPolygon

Returnal boss guide: How to beat Nemesis

Returnal’s third boss, Nemesis, is a massive creature flanked by minions, all of whom you face at the end of the Derelict Citadel. Defeating it requires knowledge of its large-scale attacks and what it does in all three phases of its fight. In this Returnal boss guide, we’ll show you...
Searchengine Journal

Core Web Vitals: A Complete Guide

I want to receive the latest search news and updates from SEJ. Send me actionable insights from some of the SEO industry’s leading experts. By clicking the "Download Ebook" button, I agree to the terms of the Alpha Brand Media Content Agreement. Search Engine Journal uses the information you provide...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete UNC: Missing Survey Team in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

While exploring the Citadel after you’ve become a Spectre in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, there’s a chance for you acquire the UNC: Missing Survey Team side quest. You can acquire it by traveling from different locations in the Citadel by using the elevator, and you’ll hear the report on a news report. It’ll break down that a survey team has gone missing in the Hades Gamma cluster.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: All Trophies and Achievements Guide

Mass Effect Legendary Edition contains the original trilogy remastered with new visuals and improvements. Here’s a guide on its trophies/achievements. In addition to bumping the resolution to 4K, the game offers support for 60 FPS on all the current-generation consoles. Xbox Series X owners can enjoy up to 120 FPS while PC owners can enjoy 240 FPS with this new Legendary Edition. Other features including close to 50 downloadable content (DLC) that have been added to the game. The visuals have also been remastered so they are more in line with the modern standards.
Video Gamespsnprofiles.com

Star Wars: Republic Commando Trophy Guide

Your fastest road to the Platinum trophy is to play the game on hard right away. It will be a little challenging, but it prevents you from having to do multiple playthroughs. However, when you first start up the game, you won't get to choose a difficulty the game will just start. So remember to change the difficulty to hard in the main menu beforehand. Simply go to Options > Game Options and set the difficulty to hard. DO THIS BEFORE YOU START THE GEONOSIS CAMPAIGN.
Video GamesIGN

How-To Guides

Resident Evil Village is filled with numerous different puzzles and collectibles that are just waiting to be discovered. From finding keys in the expansive halls of Castle Dimitrescu to digging up Treasures hidden within smaller buildings in the village, this section of IGN's Resident Evil Village Wiki Guide will provide some helpful How-To Guides to get you through.