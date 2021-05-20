Returnal guide: How to complete biome survey trophies

Stage 1: Get both Saki's endings, then the normal ending. While getting through all 9 endings will be quick regardless of the order you tackle them on using the fast-forward feature, using the many save slots this game offers you can help reducing the time it takes. This is especially useful if you intend on actually read the text, and not just just blast your way using the fast-forward feature. While you can easily get the platinum in about 4 hours by fast-forwarding the text, getting it the ''legitimate'' way will take you around 30 hours, even with abusing the saves feature. (If you never use the save feature at all, be prepared for around 45-50 hours worth of text to read) If you are using the multiple save feature, it's better that you start with a specific character. Even if you do not abuse the save feature to save time to get to other characters' route on later playthroughs, you should still always make an extra save file for the final choice of each character, if you don't want to end up having to go through the game 8-9 times instead of 4.