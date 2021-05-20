GSK Consumer Healthcare joins Buy Safe America Coalition
WASHINGTON – Today, the Buy Safe America Coalition announced that GSK Consumer Healthcare has joined a new member. “Consumer safety is of paramount importance to GSK Consumer Healthcare. The counterfeiting of healthcare products represents an unacceptable threat to consumers’ welfare,” said Dennis Curran, Chief Customer Officer. “Consumers should always feel confident that the items they purchase have not been tampered with or altered in any way.”www.chaindrugreview.com