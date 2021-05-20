newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rio Arriba County, NM

County Manager Rejects Four-Month Transition Contract

Rio Grande Sun
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Manager Tomas Campos rejected on Monday a four month extension of his employment with the County. County Attorney Adán Trujillo wrote in an email there was no written record of what was offered and the offer was made verbally in an executive session during a special session of the County commission.

www.riograndesun.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rio Arriba County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#County Attorney#Skilled Nursing Facility#Nursing Home#County Executive#Executive Session#State Senator#The State Engineer#The Rio Grande Sun#The Finance Authority#Senate#County Manager#County Employees#Employment#Construction#Performance Evaluation#Public Scrutiny#Staff Writer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
Politicsdailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Common Council Meetings Back To In-Person

(Beaver Dam) Monday evening’s Beaver Dam Common Council meeting will be the first meeting to be held entirely in-person since the pandemic began. Elected officials, department heads and the public no longer have the option to attend by video conference. Mayor Becky Glewen discussed the return to council chambers with us last week on Community Comment. Glewen says there are a lot of benefits to holding meetings in person that do not translate in video conferencing. She notes, among other things, that being in-person is better for communication during discussions and healthier for making informed decisions. The council has also gone paperless with informational materials now available electronically. The meetings will no longer be carried on cable television. The plan is to broadcast tonight’s meeting on YouTube, which was supposed to happened at the meeting two weeks ago but was delayed for technical reasons.
garnernc.gov

Town Selects Developer for Downtown Public-Private Partnership

Conceptual drawing of the planned downtown project. The Town Council at its May 3 meeting voted unanimously to endorse Town staff’s recommendation to move forward with Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG) as developer for the Downtown Opportunity Site adjacent to the Garner Recreation Center on Main Street. The decision was the...
Dadeville, ALDadeville Record

HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE The City of Dadeville will hold a public hearing on May 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall located at 265 North Broadnax Street Dadeville AL 36853 to discuss the City's application to the FY 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Eligible activities include demolition of decaying structures, street paving, and other essential municipal services. Activities must principally benefit individuals with low and moderate incomes. All citizens of Dadeville are encouraged to attend this hearing. This public hearing will be accessible to all people in attendance. If you require special accommodations, please notify Debbie Minor, City Clerk at (256) 825-9242. Persons with hearing impairments requiring assistance should leave a message with the Alabama Relay Service at 1-800-548-2547. Jimmy "Frank" Goodman, Mayor Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 2021 HEARING.
Hutchinson, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Council to take action on city manager contract

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will take action on a new contract for City Manager Jeff Cantrell during Tuesday’s agenda session. Cantrell is entering his second year as city manager and will get a merit increase of 2.5%. With that, his base salary will increase to around $167,000 per year, plus benefits.
cavaliercountyextra.com

City Commission holds meeting

The Langdon City Commission met Monday, May 10, 2021, for their regularly scheduled meeting. The department reports started with the street department reporting that they have been patching potholes, getting mowers out and ready, and setting out (watch for children) signs. Street also reported changing the 13th Avenue and 11th Street intersection from yield signs to STOP signs as there’s a lot of children in the area. ​The sewer department has been cleaning out the old water plant before demolition. Other than that, all has been regular operation. As stated at the last meeting the sanitation department is now on their summer schedule that can be found on the city website.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Board to discuss city manager contract today

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The city Board of Directors will meet this morning "to discuss contract options for the purpose of hiring a new city manager," according to a notice issued late Thursday afternoon. The meeting comes after an in-person interview with a candidate for the position held Wednesday at City...
Alachua County, FLalachuachronicle.com

Children’s Trust of Alachua County Hires Two Contract Managers

Press release from Children’s Trust of Alachua County. The Children’s Trust of Alachua County has recently hired Deon Carruthers and Belita James, MSW, as Contract Managers. “I am excited to have Mr. Carruthers and Ms. James join our team,” said Colin Murphy, Executive Director of the Children’s Trust of Alachua...
Politicshometownnewstc.com

County rejects Orange Avenue migrant housing

FORT PIERCE – The St. Lucie County Commission wrestled so much May 4 with a conditional use request by Happy Farms LLC to provide migrant labor housing on its Orange Avenue property that one member of the Board feared they would sit there all night. The Commission ultimately voted 3-2 for denial citing safety concerns for the projected 96 residents who would have occupied four dormitory-style buildings on the 1,015-acre property located about three miles east of the Okeechobee County line.
Small Businesscentralwinews.com

Cornell City Council; New grant program help available for businesses

Recently re-elected Cornell City Council member Ashley Carothers (left) was sworn in by city administrator Dave DeJongh May 6, after she was unable to make the reorganizational meeting in April. Photo by Ginna Young. To get the word out, the Cornell City Council reviewed a West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning...
Riverside, ILRiverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside manager gets new 4-year contract

The agenda for the newly constituted Riverside Village Board was a brief one after the trustees were sworn into office on May 6, but the board’s first official act was a significant one. Trustees voted unanimously to extend the village’s contract with Village Manager Jessica Frances for four more years...
Lincoln County, TNElk Valley Times

Contract renewed for county Director of Schools

During last week’s meeting of the Lincoln County School Board, the first order of business was voting on the renewal of Dr. Bill Heath’s contract as Director of Schools. The contract, which will last for four years and promises a yearly salary of $139,530, is identical to Dr. Heath’s previous contract. There was no request on Dr. Heath’s part to make any alterations.
Politicsvincennespbs.org

City Council Passes Electrical Disconnect Ordinance

The Vincennes City Council approved a new ordinance at last night’s meeting. Council members unanimously approved an ordinance to add access to main electrical disconnect at all times on new buildings and homes in the city. Officials say that this ordinance is especially important when there is an emergency such...
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

County Manager sworn in

Tooele County’s first county manager was sworn into office by chief deputy County Clerk Tenille Tingey on Friday. Andy Welch was appointed County Manager by the County Council after a nationwide job posting that yielded 72 applicants. Welch comes to Tooele County from Statesboro, Georgia where he served as assistant county manager for 20 years in Bulloch County.
Cowley County, KSctnewsonline.com

KACM recognizes Goff for county management

The Kansas Association of City/County Management (kacm.us) has recognized Cowley County Administrator Lucas Goff for his work. Goff, county administrator since 2017, is currently featured on the KACM home page with an interview about his ideas on county management. County commissioner Wayne Wilt said Goff has consolidated a lot of...
Gambier, OHMount Vernon News

Gambier Village Council meeting

GAMBIER – At its May 3 meeting, Gambier Village Council approved three variances for Kenyon College as they embark on the South Campus Housing Project over the next few years. Kenyon plans to build three new residential buildings on the south campus that will be more than 67 feet tall...
Fountain, MNFillmore County Journal

Fountain sticks with wastewater management contract for now

The May 5 Fountain Council meeting was largely presentations from persons in attendance. Craig Britton, City Engineer from Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates, was in attendance to discuss the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and ongoing investigation into a bypassed component. Seven months ago, it was discovered that a sand filtration component had been bypassed, however no one could pin down why it was done or when. MMS Environmental, the firm who assists with management of the plant, was also at a loss for explanation of the problem. While the plant is in compliance, Britton noted previously that a designed portion of the system should be operating and would provide more consistency.
Newburgh, NYMid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh mayor expects manager’s contract to be renewed

NEWBURGH – The end of the month will mark two years since Newburgh City Manager Joseph Donat began running the government’s day-to-day operations and that means his employment agreement expires. Mayor Torrance Harvey believed the city council is satisfied with his work and will renew his contract. “I think the...
Sibley County, MNknuj.net

FT County Drainage System Manager

Sibley County is recruiting for a Full-time County Drainage System Manager. Under the direction of the Public Works Director, the County Drainage System Manager is responsible for the maintenance and repair of the County’s public drainage system. Incumbent also performs the duties of the County’s Agricultural Inspector. Starting wage is $26.11 per hour. Apply online and see a complete position description with job duties @ https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sibleycountymn.
Scottville, MIshorelinemedia.net

Scottville signs contract with new city manager

SCOTTVILLE — City Manager Jimmy Newkirk officially started in his new position on Wednesday, May 5, after signing an employment agreement with the City of Scottville. Newkirk was extended a job offer by the city commission on April 19. He was selected by commissioners out of three finalists — narrowed down from a total of 17 applicants — after a search conducted by Arch Staffing & Consulting of Ludington.