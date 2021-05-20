County Manager Rejects Four-Month Transition Contract

(Beaver Dam) Monday evening’s Beaver Dam Common Council meeting will be the first meeting to be held entirely in-person since the pandemic began. Elected officials, department heads and the public no longer have the option to attend by video conference. Mayor Becky Glewen discussed the return to council chambers with us last week on Community Comment. Glewen says there are a lot of benefits to holding meetings in person that do not translate in video conferencing. She notes, among other things, that being in-person is better for communication during discussions and healthier for making informed decisions. The council has also gone paperless with informational materials now available electronically. The meetings will no longer be carried on cable television. The plan is to broadcast tonight’s meeting on YouTube, which was supposed to happened at the meeting two weeks ago but was delayed for technical reasons.