County Manager Rejects Four-Month Transition Contract

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE The City of Dadeville will hold a public hearing on May 25, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the City Hall located at 265 North Broadnax Street Dadeville AL 36853 to discuss the City's application to the FY 2021 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Eligible activities include demolition of decaying structures, street paving, and other essential municipal services. Activities must principally benefit individuals with low and moderate incomes. All citizens of Dadeville are encouraged to attend this hearing. This public hearing will be accessible to all people in attendance. If you require special accommodations, please notify Debbie Minor, City Clerk at (256) 825-9242. Persons with hearing impairments requiring assistance should leave a message with the Alabama Relay Service at 1-800-548-2547. Jimmy "Frank" Goodman, Mayor Alexander City Outlook: May 15, 2021 HEARING.