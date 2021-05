San Diego police are searching for the gunman who shot and injured a 24-year-old man Wednesday night in the College area. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the victim was walking up to an apartment on the 4900 block of Catoctin Drive to meet someone when a man pointed a gun at him and opened fire, SDPD said. The victim turned and ran away when he saw the firearm, and was ultimately shot in the lower back.