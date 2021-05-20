Florida’s early 2021 schedule makes for nearly-silent offseason strategy
The lack of a spring game and the general lack of access to spring practice has been a sore spot for some Gator fans this offseason. I sympathize with the resentment. I wanted to get a preview of this fall’s team. Instead, about all we got other than press conferences was an Instagram live stream featuring stretching, drills, UF alums plugging their new books, and camera shots from a mile away of the actual football-like activities.www.gatorcountry.com