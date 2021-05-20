Keeping Secrets? New research shows which ones are the most damaging to mental health

Why an evi­dence-dri­ven approach is the best way for busi­ness­es to sup­port work­place men­tal health (World Eco­nom­ic Forum):. Men­tal health has nev­er been high­er on the agen­da for busi­ness­es. It is easy to see why, as even pri­or to COVID-19, anx­i­ety and depres­sion were esti­mat­ed to cost the glob­al econ­o­my over $1 tril­lion every year in lost pro­duc­tiv­i­ty. The exo­dus from offices in 2020 has pre­sent­ed fur­ther chal­lenges and raised big ques­tions about future ways of work­ing … The absence of a deep and robust evi­dence base for approach­es to sup­port­ing work­place men­tal health is a prob­lem and can lead to well-inten­tioned busi­ness­es mak­ing crit­i­cal and sen­si­tive deci­sions in the dark. At best, such inter­ven­tions are work­ing and we just don’t know why or, at worst, they could be caus­ing harm to workforces…