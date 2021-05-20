newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara County, CA

Celebrating Good Trouble in the Bay Area Arts

By Priya Das
indiacurrents.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking The Mosaic – A column that dips into the disparate, diverse palette of our communities to paint inclusively on the vast canvas of the Bay Area by utilizing Heritage Arts. Coined by the late Congressman John Lewis, the concept of “Good Trouble” is rooted in the belief that certain...

indiacurrents.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
City
Los Gatos, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Stravinsky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Poetry#Art#Dance Music#Good Music#Music History#Heritage Arts#The Japanese Americans#Japanese#Primal Reboot#Confluencia#The Flower Seller#Numu#New Museum Of Los Gatos#Bay Area Arts#Artists#Mosaic Silicon Valley#Traditions#Music Professor#Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Contra Costa County, CAEast Bay Times

May 21 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

Classic and foreign film series continues at El Campanil. The El Campanil Classic Film Series will feature the 1977 film “Selena” at 2 p.m. May 29 in the El Campanil Theatre at 602 W. Second St. This joyous and heartbreaking film, which also catapulted the career of a young Jennifer Lopez, chronicles and centers on the true story of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and her meteoric rise to stardom. The movie is directed by Gregory Nava and also stars Edward James Olmos, Jon Seda and Constance Marie.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
SF City Beat

Here's 5 events to check out in the Bay Area arts & culture scene this week

(Larisa Birta / Unsplash) This other-worldly film, available for at-home streaming, is described as a "horror fantasia, psychedelic creature-feature and an escape room all-in-one," according to event organizers. It follows two spirits on a mission to free themselves from the 2-dimensional world they're confined in, serving as a nod to society opening up after a year of isolation. Phantasmagoria is the Cutting Ball Theater's latest piece made in collaboration with Mugwumpin and Bay Area Theatre Cypher.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Hope & Belonging in the Bayview: Bridging the Post-COVID Divide

Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area, an organization dedicated to supporting children in and around Bayview Hunters Point as they break the generational cycle of poverty, is pleased to announce details for Hope & Belonging in the Bayview - Bridging the Post COVID Divide. The virtual town hall event will take place on May 18, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 pm. Moderated by Priya David Clemens, Host of KQED's Newsroom and featuring panelists Maria Su, Executive Director of SF Department of Children, Youth and Their Families; Dion-Jay Brookter, Executive Director, Young Community Developers and Member, SF Police Commission; Gabrielle Theobald-Anderson, Social Worker at Hillcrest Elementary School; and Frédérique Clermont, Director of Programs, Friends of the Children - SF Bay Area. This important conversation among San Francisco thought leaders will address the challenge of bridging the divide between communities like Bayview Hunters Point and other more affluent neighborhoods. The online event is free to attend, but reservations are required and can be made at friends-sf.org/Town_Hall_Event/.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Toast is the tie-dye shirt of foods - and still one of the Bay Area's finest culinary wonders

After a few weeks away from San Francisco, the thing I craved the most was good toast: a sandpapery facade shielding the tender, steamy insides of artisan bread, served with stew, soup, dip and fine butter. If you don’t bake it yourself, you have to try very hard to find decent bread in rural Illinois, and I was in no state of mind to knead. I wanted what I couldn’t have: thin slices of sourdough, their interiors tightened by the heat, with corners made for piercing through jelly-like egg yolks. Or, yes, the crumbly and rich cinnamon sugar brioche toast at Trouble Coffee in the Sunset District, where the smell of sea air mingles with the aroma of caramelized sweetness.
Berkeley, CADaily Californian

UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcon chicks determined to be male

Three fuzzy gray-white lumps of fur practice flapping their tiny wings in their nest within the Campanile. Although they are still being fed by their parents, these falcon chicks are quickly learning how to walk, run and eventually fly. On May 12, UC Berkeley’s three new peregrine falcons were all...
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond: Call for local artists for Cherry Blossom Row project

City Ventures is seeking applications from Bay Area artists for a public art opportunity to design a pedestrian trellis and decorative structure as part of a grand entry at its upcoming Cherry Blossom Row residential project on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond’s Southwest Annex Neighborhood. A 1 percent for Public Art Project, it has an anticipated total budget in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 and is open to artists in the structural design discipline based in Bay Area Counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma).
Sausalito, CAPosted by
Thomas Smith

Bay Area Discovery Museum Launches Three New Sections

Over the last several months, the Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito, California has launched three new sections, several of which are years in the making. The popular children’s museum--which draws families from all over the Bay Area and beyond--launched its brand new Try It Studio and How Things Work sections, as well as a newly designed and completely remodeled Tot Spot. The new areas focus on experiential learning, play for younger kids, and early STEM education.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Menlo Park, CAmenlopark.org

Cooking Demonstration: Vegan Pancit

Can Filipino cuisine be vegan, healthy, and delicious – without losing its soul? Chef RG Enriquez says yes!. Enriquez, a self-styled "passionate purveyor of vegan Filipino recipes," will take us along step-by-step as she prepares her own take on classic Filipino food. RG says her veganized dishes are delicious without losing their traditional Filipino essence.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Bay Area's newest sandwich sensation is an Asian American deli pop-up with Sichuan hot chicken

When Albert Ok eats something delicious — say, spicy Chongqing chicken at a Sichuan restaurant — he thinks, would this work as a sandwich?. He took some juicy thighs, dunked them in a soy sauce marinade and seasoned them aggressively with numbing Sichuan peppercorns. In a nod to Nashville hot chicken sandwiches, he fried the chicken until crispy, added some ghost pepper for extra heat and sized the pieces so they extend far past the bread. To keep the sandwich visually Asian, he thought about fluffy steamed bao — but he wanted something richer in flavor, so he created a brioche-like dough instead. For more texture, he seared the steamed buns — kind of like a dumpling.
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
Hayward, CAPosted by
Just Go

Why Hayward is worth a visit in 2021

Hayward, California, is a comfortable and inexpensive base destination for anybody who wants to conveniently visit the San Francisco Bay Area. I was there couple of years ago and I want to make sure that you understand why this is a great place to visit in 2021. Let's quickly start with the history of this city.