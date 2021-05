Santa Rosa County Administrator Dan Schebler will be given a letter of reprimand for the county’s failure to apply for state money for road projects. The board’s unanimous decision, during a seven-hour meeting Tuesday night in Milton, doesn’t put the matter to rest. District 3 Commissioner James Calkins said he would look into having an independent “third party” investigate what went wrong. At issue was the county missing a March deadline to apply to be considered for money from the state’s Small County Outreach Program (SCOP). Schebler took responsibility for the missed deadline.