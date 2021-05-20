newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardeman County, TN

Madden Selected to Replace Madden

By Iron County Reporter
bulletintimesnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBolivar resident Corey Madden was selected by the Hardeman County Commission to replace his father, Mike Madden, for the remainder of the term that will come up for election in 2022. Madden received ten votes, while Bethany Miller got two, and Bob Williamson received one. Candidates were nominated by county...

www.bulletintimesnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hardeman County, TN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Bolivar Township, IN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Bethany, IN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Replace#County Commissioners#Election
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Hardeman County, TNbulletintimesnews.com

Hardeman County Commissioner Vacancy

Due to a resignation, there is a vacancy of a Commissioner seat in District 1, position 3 on the Hardeman County legislative body. Any registered voter that has lived within District 1 for a minimum of 6 months may be considered for the position. The position will be filled by a majority vote of the County Commissioners at the May 18, 2021 regular scheduled meeting of the County Commission in the Hardeman County Courthouse courtroom at 7 p.m. It is recommended that all candidates send a resume or signed statement to the office of the Mayor stating their desire to serve prior to the meeting in order for the information to be advanced to the Commissioners. Candidate information for the position may also be presented during the meeting by resume or signed statement. Candidates must be nominated by a Commissioner to be considered.
Hardeman County, TNbulletintimesnews.com

INVITATION TO BID

Hardeman County Board of Education is requesting bids for roof replacement at Bolivar Elementary, Bolivar High, and Toone Elementary. A site visit is required to bid on this project and specs will be made available at time of site visit. Questions regarding this project should be directed to Randy Hill-Maintenance Supervisor of Hardeman County Schools, (731)-609-1973. Sealed bids will be received by the County Mayor’s office, 100 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 250, Bolivar, TN 38008. Attention Jimmy Sain/Randy Hill, until 10:00am CST, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at which time said bids will be opened. All bids are subject to the terms and conditions of the bid invitation and must be received in sealed envelops identified by “HCBoE Roof Project Bids.” Hardeman County Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of bid and accept that bid which is best evidence by reasons relative to the purpose of the project. All bids shall be effective for 90 days from the date of bid opening.
Bolivar Township, INbulletintimesnews.com

City of Bolivar Hosts Debate; Sees Early Voting Begin

The Bolivar Bulletin Times, WMOD Radio, WOJG Radio and the Hardeman County Chapter of the NAACP hosted a debate and politicians forum on April 26, for the city of Bolivar elections that will began early voting on April 28. A recording of the debate can be found on the Bulletin Times Facebook page.