Does a trip to the beer store have you fatigued from an endless array of bright, outrageously designed cans claiming to use some new hop or new method, that you know will probably taste the same as the last murky IPA? Had enough of the “soft and juicy” lactose-sweetened? If so, then now’s the time to take your tastebuds far from New England and over to the Ardennes where they prefer to brew beer over soda.