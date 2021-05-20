newsbreak-logo
Collier County, FL

Major mental health expansion to address bed shortfall is up for vote in Collier

Marconews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Collier County Commission is preparing to vote on two key elements of a plan to build a $25-million center to address growing demand for mental health and addiction treatment in the region. Commissioners will be asked at their May 25 meeting to sign off on five acres that will...

