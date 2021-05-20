Will Floyd Mayweather Jr. ever take part in a meaningful fight again? Will he stay retired from professional boxing?
Floyd Mayweather has filled his bank account against unworthy opponents in recent years. Will we ever see him face another serious test?. Many within the boxing community doubted Floyd Mayweather’s retirement announcement after he defeated Andre Berto in 2015. Boxing is the Mayweather family business and his decision to exit the sport following victory 49 contained a similar theme to when he departed the sport in 2007 after a win over Ricky Hatton. In fact, he has now 'retired' a total of four times.www.dazn.com