Capitals' Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

Sportsnet.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Capitals centre Evgeny Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time, leading to his second stint on the NHL's COVID protocols list this season. Kuznetsov, along with Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov, returned to Washington's lineup from the COVID list for Game 3 of the team's first-round series against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. Kuznetzov missed eight games during what was his second time on the NHL's COVID protocols list.

