Capitals' Kuznetsov says he tested positive for COVID-19 for second time

Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) will not be in the lineup against the Bruins on Tuesday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Kuznetsov will miss his fifth straight game after being placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Prior to his absence, the 28-year-old center was rolling with eight points in his previous seven contests, including a trio of power-play assists. The team hasn't provided an update on Kuznetsov's timeline, so it's unclear if he will be ready for the start of the postseason but if he does play, it will almost certainly be in a first-line role with Alex Ovechkin, making him an elite fantasy target.