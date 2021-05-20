Jabril Cox Can Get on the Field Early and Often for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys had 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, but here’s why they might have had the biggest reach of any team. Anytime you have 11 draft choices all in the same year, you would think that any team would come away with quite the impressive haul. However, that wasn’t necessarily the case for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Though the organization gambled on some talented players with character concerns with their first two picks in Micah Parsons and Kelvin Joseph, they had some headscratchers on day two.