Jabril Cox Can Get on the Field Early and Often for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021
The Dallas Cowboys put in the work to identify defensive players in the draft that they wanted to add to their roster for 2021 and beyond. Some players like Micah Parsons and Kelvin Joseph already have roles dreamed up for them, while others like Nahshon Wright and Israel Mukuamu will be battling for snaps with the rest of the defensive back group. A player who falls a bit in both camps is fourth-round rookie from LSU, Jabril Cox.insidethestar.com