Hard to Tell Who is More Full of Crap

As a couples therapist, Andrew Horning had become accustomed to a predictable yet problematic pattern—eager wife schedules appointment and arrives ready to share and engage while husband proceeds with extreme caution, even skepticism, defensiveness and at times stubborn resistance. Predictably, the husband’s struggle to be vulnerable and open would invariably hinder both connection and progress within the relationship. Fast forward several years...Horning participated in a two-day DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) workshop with a racially mixed audience. As the workshop progressed, the facilitator labored to coax more openness from the White participants—they were visibly resistant. For Horning this resistance reminded him of the proverbial husband dragged to counseling scenario he’d witnessed so many times before. To help attendees understand the privilege that seemed invisible if not fictitious to many of the White participants, the facilitator explained, “You know you have privilege when equity feels like discrimination.” For Horning that moment was an epiphany. “I thought ‘That’s it! We have to be willing to handle the discomfort of this work internally if we are to move forward with a deeper understanding of the experience of Black and Brown people in this country.’” He noted a clear parallel between the individual White male resistance that hindered emotional intimacy and marital success and the collective visceral White male resistance and defensiveness in the workshop inhibiting productive exploration of the realities of racial inequities.