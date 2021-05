Tonight’s Wizards vs Hawks matchup features two teams that have been part of a fascinating finish in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Both of these teams can move up or down with just a few games to go, and the Wizards still need one win, or a Chicago loss, to clinch their spot in the play-in tournament. Adding to the flavor of this one is that these teams just met on Monday with Atlanta winning by just a point. Both of these teams have been very profitable in their respective situations this evening.