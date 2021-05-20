NCUA’s Harper Calls for Authority to Supervise CUSOs
In testimony before the House Financial Services Committee earlier this week, National Credit Union Administration Chairman Todd Harper urged lawmakers give his agency examination and enforcement authority over third-party vendors, including credit union service organizations, or CUSOs, to address what he called a “growing regulatory blindspot.” The Financial Services Committee is currently considering a bill that would reauthorize section 206A of the Federal Credit Union Act to restore this authority to NCUA after it lapsed in 2002.bankingjournal.aba.com