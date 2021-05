The first minister of Wales has urged people not to go abroad, even though the ban on international travel is lifted from Monday 17 May.Mark Drakeford told BBC Breakfast: “Foreign travel is better avoided.”He said Wales had adopted the the same "traffic light” system as England, with the same 12 countries on the “green list”.But he said: "We are going to institute some additional measures for people returning from some of those green countries – the ones where the figures are still at the margin of whether or not travel should be allowed.“When people from those they will get some...