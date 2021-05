The Michgan governor's three-day March trip to Florida on a corporate jet is a touchy topic that remains sensitive. In response to continuing questions about financing for the initially undisclosed flight, Gretchen Whitmer's chief of staff says in a Friday afternoon statement that the governor personally paid $855 for her seat to and from West Palm Beach on March 12 and March 15. JoAnne Huls, the senior aide, says a nonprofit paid $27,000 to businesmen who own the Gulfstream G280, according to Zach Gorchow, executive editor and publisher of Gongwer Michigan newsletter.