Border Chief: DHS Hiring ‘Caregivers’ to Aid Young Migrants

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Five unaccompanied migrant children were found along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A Border Patrol agent responded to a call from a Maverick County constable about young children, and found five girls — a 7-, 3- and 2-year-old from Honduras and a 5-year-old and 11-month-old from Guatemala. Smugglers left the girls near the Rio Grande, according to Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry. CBP said the children didn’t require medical attention and were transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday. The farmer who made the first call said he believes if he didn’t find the girls, he doesn’t think they would survived. CNN.