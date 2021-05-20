newsbreak-logo
Border Chief: DHS Hiring ‘Caregivers’ to Aid Young Migrants

 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is hiring 260 caregivers to help young migrants as they cross the border, even though drug smugglers are pushing more deadly drugs over the border, according to the acting commissioner of the Customs and Border Protection agency. “We are in the process of hiring...

Related
Immigrationwsau.com

U.S. homeland chief touts ‘dramatic’ efforts to relocate migrant children

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The top U.S. homeland security official said on Thursday the Biden administration still faced challenges on the U.S.-Mexico border but that it had made extraordinary efforts to move unaccompanied migrant children out of crowded border stations. Federal authorities have reduced the number of unaccompanied children in border...
Immigrationkyma.com

U.S. stops flying migrant families across southern border states

(KYMA, KECY) - U.S. officials say they are still expelling families with children to Mexico without allowing them to seek asylum. CBS News reported for several months, the government placed families seeking asylum in planes and transported them to El Paso and San Diego to expel them into Mexico. Advocates often criticized and argued that the government was looking for health excuses under Title 41 to deport asylum seekers back to Mexico.
ImmigrationFox News

DHS chief Mayorkas says hundreds of migrant kids still coming in daily

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday was at the southern border, touting how the Biden administration has emptied Border Patrol facilities -- but warning that officials are seeing hundreds of unaccompanied children cross each day. Mayorkas toured the facility in Donna, Texas, which had been packed with more than...
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Illegal Immigrants Fly American, Courtesy of Biden Border Policy

About 14 separate families or groups of illegal immigrants boarded a flight Thursday at McAllen International Airport in Texas, the man in charge of border security during the Trump administration told The Daily Signal. Mark Morgan, former commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said he watched from a nearby...
New York City, NYPosted by
Documented NY

Five Migrant Children Discovered Alone at Southern Border

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Five unaccompanied migrant children were found along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. A Border Patrol agent responded to a call from a Maverick County constable about young children, and found five girls — a 7-, 3- and 2-year-old from Honduras and a 5-year-old and 11-month-old from Guatemala. Smugglers left the girls near the Rio Grande, according to Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry. CBP said the children didn’t require medical attention and were transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday. The farmer who made the first call said he believes if he didn’t find the girls, he doesn’t think they would survived. CNN.
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

U.S.-Mexico Binational Leaders Call on DHS to Lift Border Travel Restrictions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The Texas Border Coalition (TBC) has joined more than two dozen U.S.-Mexico binational leaders in urging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to lift restrictions that limit non-essential travel at the U.S., Mexico, and Canada borders. In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayoraks, border leaders...