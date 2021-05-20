Safe snacking: People with peanut allergies can safely eat tree nuts

Stuff 'em, slice 'em, dice 'em—whichever way you like to eat them, bell peppers are a versatile and delicious addition to any diet, especially since they come in at least four different colors (yes, there are also mixed color versions), each with its own unique flavor profile and health benefits. Other than gas or the rare allergic reaction to eating nightshade foods, there aren't many downsides to consuming more bell peppers. So because this vegetable-like fruit has few negative side effects, their bounty of health pluses are likely enough to encourage you to keep eating them. So, pick up a peck and start gaining these body benefits. Read on, and for more on how to eat healthy, don't miss 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.