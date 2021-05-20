newsbreak-logo
Most Uber and Lyft trips will have to transition to electric vehicles in this decade, California declares

By Levi Sumagaysay
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
California is the first state in the nation to require that nearly all the miles traveled by ride-hailing drivers take place in electric vehicles by 2030.

