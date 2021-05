Jobless claims declined to a new pandemic low last week, in a sign hiring is primed to strengthen as workers return to the labor market. Unemployment claims fell to 473,000 last week from a revised 507,000 a week earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday. Claims are now at the lowest level since mid-March 2020, when the pandemic shut down the economy. They remain more than twice as high as levels seen before the pandemic struck last spring.