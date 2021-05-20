newsbreak-logo
Federal Judge Sides With Biden, Rules Christian College Must Allow Biological Men To Share Showers With Women

yournews.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge ruled Wednesday that students of the opposite biological sex must be allowed to share shower spaces and dorms at a Christian college in Missouri. Judge Roseann Ketchmark of the District Court of Western Missouri ruled against the College of the Ozarks, a Christian college which had sued President Joe Biden’s administration over its transgender discrimination policies, lawyers representing the school said Wednesday evening. The college had challenged Biden over his Jan. 20 executive order, which prevented schools from denying children access to bathrooms of their choosing.

