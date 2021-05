Caitlyn Jenner became the subject of widespread ridicule after telling an anecdote about her private plane hangar neighbour fleeing California to avoid having to see homeless people.In an appearance on Fox News, the reality star and former Olympian was being interviewed for the first time since announcing her intention to run for governor of the golden state, in the expected recall election.“My friends are leaving California,” she told Sean Hannity. “My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t...