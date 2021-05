The Westby Area Historical Society is proud to once again be a part of the annual Westby Syttende Mai festival! WAHS will start the day as part of the Green Space ceremony at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15. Westby Syttende Mai President Shelly Holen will be introducing several special guests and WAHS President Blaine Hedberg will present Ron Janzen, nominated by his granddaughter Hailee Janzen, as the 2021 Grandfather of the Year. Ron, Hailee and more of Ron’s eight grandchildren will be appearing in the 10 a.m. Kiddie Parade after the introduction.