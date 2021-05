Salmonella is a type of bacteria that belongs to the Enterobacteriaceae family and can cause a foodborne infection known as salmonellosis if a person eats food that is contaminated with waste from an animal or person that contains the bacteria. Both domestic and wild animals can carry this bacteria, and it can be found in pigs, cows, and rodents. It is also found in reptiles such as turtles, iguanas, and bearded dragons. Some pets, including cats and dogs, can also carry the salmonella bacteria.