Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane said he has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since last summer. “I’m good, body feels really good,” Kane said Tuesday during his end-of-season media availability. “One little issue that I’ve been dealing with, maybe even before the bubble in the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs. Trying to figure that out, hopefully it’s nothing too serious. Hopefully just get it fixed, not have to worry about it next year. Besides that, conditioning, being able to play a lot of minutes, feel good about that, happy with where all that’s at.”