SAN LUIS VALLEY — “After the last election, we saw so much discord in our country. We need to have a dialogue on how to have civil discourse.”. That statement, made by Jan Oen with the League of Women Voters in the San Luis Valley, describes in a nutshell the reason the League of Women Voters (LWV) are hosting a short but powerful presentation by the Center for Restorative Programs on something many would agree is simply not happening very much these days. Connecting with others and healing relationships.