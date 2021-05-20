newsbreak-logo
EMS Stations Statewide to Host Walk-in Vaccination Clinics this Weekend

 7 hours ago

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) stations across Vermont will open their doors this weekend to host walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics. From May 21 to 23, the nearly 30 EMS sites will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people ages 18 and older. No appointment needed. And as a springtime bonus, people who get their shot will also get a coupon for a free creemee, thanks to Vermont Dairy Farmers and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets!

