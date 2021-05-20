EMS Stations Statewide to Host Walk-in Vaccination Clinics this Weekend

If you have not been vaccinated yet, there is a free, walk-in vaccination event today in Shiawassee County. The Shiawassee County Health Department is hosting the Covid-19 vaccination clinic today from 12p-3p. The clinic will be held at the Venice Township Fire Hall in Lennon. You will be able to get vaccinated with the first shot of the Moderna vaccine or the one time dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.