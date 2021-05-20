4Real Bill Automotive helps people get where they need to go with oil changes, break jobs and more

RONAN — Small business ownership is not for the faint of heart, and for many it is a path that beacons with the hope of autonomy, financial security and a better life. Marlene Rorvik, the owner of 4Real Bill Automotive, was driven to start a business so that she could provide more opportunities for her and her son William. She also hopes that 4Real Bill Automotive can someday be used as a catalyst for local jobs in the trades.