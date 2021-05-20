newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

DPHHS asking Montanans to participate in arthritis survey

By From MT DPHHS
Char-Koosta News
 14 hours ago

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials are conducting a survey to learn more about how arthritis impacts the lives of Montanans. DPHHS Arthritis Program Manager Melissa Dale said the program is partnering with the Arthritis Foundation to learn more about challenges and limitations that Montanans face who are living with arthritis.

www.charkoosta.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Physical Health#Health Department#Mental Health Services#Dphhs#Montanans#Montana Adults#Health Care Providers#Rural Communities#Rural Areas#Gender#Link#Residency#Service Delivery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Department of Health
Related
HealthIndependent Record

Protecting rural Montanans from devastating medical debt

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit every corner of the United States. Rural areas have been greatly impacted, experiencing almost double the number of daily cases per 100,000 compared to major cities (32 to 17). Lack of access to care, made worse by the shuttering of rural hospitals, forced too many families to travel hundreds of miles to facilities, costing lifesaving time and burdening many with debt — from travel expenses to surprise bills for critical treatments.
Diseases & TreatmentsStamford Advocate

Remedies for Dealing with Arthritis Pain and Stiffness

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States, affecting about one in four adults. Arthritis is the inflammation of one or more joints and the condition can make doing everyday tasks unbearable due to the pain and stiffness it can cause. People living with arthritis do not have to give up their active lifestyle if they know how to manage their symptoms. In honor of May being Arthritis Awareness Month, CopperJoint is sharing tips that can help alleviate discomfort.
Tuscarawas County, OHTimes Reporter

ADC asking for participation in National Prevention Week

The Tuscarawas County Anti-Drug Coalition is asking the community to join it in recognizing National Prevention Week, which runs from May 9-15. NPW is an annual health observance dedicated to increasing public awareness and action around substance use prevention and the promotion of positive mental health. It is held each year during May because it is near the start of summer, an important time for schools, communities and prevention professionals to refocus on prevention.
Missoula County, MTseeleylake.com

Public participation encouraged in Community Needs Survey

Missoula County is seeking input to help identify needs and gaps in the community related to public infrastructure and facilities, economic development, housing, human services and COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. The Community and Planning Services Grants and Community Programs division conducts an annual community needs assessment to gauge the...
U.S. Politicswnypapers.com

Higgins announces passage of bills expanding mental health initiatives in schools

Congressman Brian Higgins announced the passage of several bills that aim to assist students by establishing and expanding mental health initiatives in schools. He said, “Due to the pandemic, Americans are experiencing a period of isolation like never before and facing additional challenges. All of this has been especially hard on our youth. These bills will dedicate resources to improve outreach and programs that help local students, who have been separated from their peers and teachers, get through this difficult time.”
Diseases & Treatmentscannabisnewsworld.com

The Benefits of Treating Arthritis With Cannabis Topicals

Arthritis is a painful and sometimes debilitating condition characterized by joint swelling, pain, and stiffness, along with a decreased range of motion. As a consultant for cannabis patients, I often work with those who are suffering from arthritis and looking for alternative ways to manage the painful condition. Often these patients come to me when they have exhausted the conventional options. When arthritis gets severe, painkillers (such as opiates) are usually the primary treatment that these patients are receiving. But opiates have their limits. Patients adjust to their dose and it has to be continually increased. In some cases, opiates can actually increase sensitivity to pain. Many have already reached the highest allowable dose and will receive less and less relief from the drug as time goes on. Patients who have been relying on that pain relief are suddenly left without any recourse. Thankfully, cannabis offers new hope for safely and effectively managing arthritis. As a potent painkiller and anti-inflammatory agent, cannabis has helped many with their arthritic symptoms. It can also be used safely in conjunction with opiates, so patients who are still using opiates, or tapering off of them, don’t have to worry about dangerous interactions. Research shows that cannabis use actually allows patients to decrease their opiate use, and in states where cannabis is legally accessible, opiate-related deaths have gone down by 25 percent. In addition, research suggests that cannabis can do more than just ameliorate the symptoms of the condition, it may also be able to reverse it, leading to increasing improvements in mobility, inflammation and pain. Research shows that arthritis patients actually have a higher level of CB2 receptors in their damaged joints, than most. One study, conducted in Canada, researched the effects of topical applications of cannabis on rheumatoid arthritis. The researchers behind it…
Agriculturehilinetoday.com

MDA Reminds Montanans to Sow Safe Seeds

HELENA, Mont. (NMB) – The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) would like to remind growers across the state about the importance of buying and planting seeds from licensed seed dealers to protect against invasive species and plant diseases. The MDA says that last year, residents in all 50 states received...
Advocacylongisland.com

Walk to Cure Arthritis Long Island 2021

May is Arthritis Awareness Month and participating in The Walk to Cure Arthritis on Sunday, May 16, 2021 is a great way to honor your loved ones and the 54 Million Americas living with Arthritis. Walking your way is a fun way to stay connected, bring awareness and support the mission to boldly pursue a for America’s #1 cause of disability.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

VCPS Asks Community for Input With a Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Survey

On May 12th VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson shared an email with families, friends and guardians of Valley City Public Schools students. Here is the information... Our City County Health is requesting we conduct a survey to see if parents would be interested in a COVID-19 Vaccination clinic for students ages 12 and older prior to the end of the school year. As you may know, the Pfizer Vaccination is now available for children age 12 and older. We kindly ask that you please complete this short two question survey prior to Friday, May 14th. If you have more than one child eligible for the vaccination, please complete the survey for each of your eligible students (12 and older). Please know that completing this survey does NOT commit your child(ren) to receiving the vaccination.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

10 Natural Remedies for Psoriatic Arthritis

With a condition as complicated as psoriatic arthritis, finding a natural therapy that has been well researched (never mind proven to be effective) is a challenge. That said, it’s understandable that you would want to investigate natural ingredients and home remedies for psoriatic arthritis. A few words of caution: Always...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Arthritis, According to Science

Everyone experiences discomfort or pain in their hands on occasion. For some, however, the pain is due to an underlying health condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are 54.4 million adults in the United States who suffer from arthritis, and an additional 300,000 children suffer from some type of arthritis. What exactly is arthritis, who is most likely to get it, and what is the #1 cause? Here is everything you need to know about the inflammatory condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms You Have That Might Actually Be Damage from COVID.
PoliticsPosted by
Michigan Advance

Whitmer: Legislature needs to OK $370M for childcare as more residents to restart in-person work

With COVID cases in Michigan receding and vaccinations increasing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the GOP-led Legislature to work with her to pass $370 million to help in providing childcare for workers heading back to in-person work.  Whitmer announced earlier this week the state reached the milestone of 55% of residents 16 and up […] The post Whitmer: Legislature needs to OK $370M for childcare as more residents to restart in-person work appeared first on Michigan Advance.
HomelessNews On 6

$9 Million In COVID Relief Funds Coming To Support Okla. Students Experiencing Homelessness

Some students experiencing homelessness have shifted their focus from studies to survival as the COVID-19 pandemic isolates them from their schools. “It’s really hard if you didn’t eat last night or sleep or you’re hiding from an abuser or any of these kinds of things. Logging onto a Zoom meeting is really the last thing you’re thinking about doing,” said Amy Brewer, Director of Education at Positive Tomorrow, a nonprofit that supports students experiencing homelessness.
Yuba County, CAPosted by
Appeal-Democrat

Survey asking for input on smoke free events

The American Lung Association is offering residents of Yuba County a $5 gift card to weigh in on smoke free events in their area. “The survey is meant to gather community opinions on smokefree community events,” said Samantha Seaman, health promotion coordinator for the American Lung Association in California. The...
Public Healthdailynurse.com

New NLN Surveys Reveal Impact of COVID on Nursing Schools

The additional employment of virtual clinical technology, the extension of counseling services, and use of nursing students to administer COVID vaccines in rural areas are three findings from a pair of recent surveys administered by the National League for Nursing (NLN). The surveys of nursing school deans and directors were conducted in January and February of this year.
PoliticsLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

New Mexico asks kids to rate quality of school meals in online survey

SANTA FE - New Mexico school children are being invited to praise — or complain about — the meatloaf, pizza, mac-and-cheese and scrambled eggs served by their school cafeteria. The state Public Education Department announced Friday it is conducting a food quality survey through May to determine what students think...
MinoritiesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Birth certificate bill would harm trans Montanans

Accurate birth certificates are essential. They are foundational to our ability to access a variety of benefits such as employment and housing and to navigate the world freely and safely. But if passed, SB 280 would mean that many transgender people could not obtain an accurate birth certificate that reflects their reality and that they would be forced to disclose their trans identity when seeking essential needs. Forcing transgender Montanans to go through life with inaccurate birth certificates—a basic form of identification—is an attempt to erase trans identity and exposes transgender people to discrimination, harassment and violence.
Health ServicesDaily Republic

National Nurses Week 2021: The role of occupational therapists

Now more than ever, professionals are considering careers in the health care industry thanks to the seemingly endless opportunities and the stability that comes with them. When evaluating potential careers in health care, individuals must first have an understanding of what a career entails and which strengths and skills are necessary for success.
HealthSentinel

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Market To Progress On An Exponential Note

The Rheumatoid Arthritis Market report tabled by Persistence Market Research focuses on the parameters of the 4th industrial revolution, which includes technology-driven healthcare solutions, with several breakthroughs in this regard. The entire supply chain – right from diagnostics to the delivery of medicines, is being driven by the technological advancements in healthcare.