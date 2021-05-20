Public Law 116-315 expands Veteran housing benefits

OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill into law that will make child care more accessible and affordable for Washington families. The bill, called the “Fair Start for Kids Act” takes a multi-pronged approach at helping solve the child care crisis in the state. The legislation will reduce copays and expand eligibility for the Working Connections Child Care and Early Childhood Education and Assistance programs; make capital investments to expand existing child care facilities and build new facilities; strengthen child care programs by expanding access to support services, mental health consultations, dual language support and more; and grow recruitment and retention for child care businesses by increasing subsidy rates, expanding access to health insurance for providers and providing resources for professional development.