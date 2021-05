Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that Edinson Cavani has only scratched the surface of his talents during his first season at the club. The Uruguayan striker has made a fantastic impression since signing for United in October as a free agent. He has scored 15 goals and set up five others in 34 appearances, getting better as the season has progressed. Indeed, he netted four goals across both legs of the Europa League semi-final victory over Roma.