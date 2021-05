The semifinals of the ATP Estoril Open are upon us, and what a week it’s been. The top three seeds are all out of the tournament, and the title is up for grabs. Any of the final four are in with a chance of clutching the title, and we’re in for a thrilling occasion. As throughout the week, we here at Last Word On Tennis will be making our predictions on who will be reaching the final. But who will be victorious?