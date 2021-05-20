newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Gov. Wolf Signs Renewal of COVID-19 Disaster Declaration to Aid in Recovery

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Tom Wolf signed a renewal of the Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. “COVID-19 vaccinations have increased dramatically in recent weeks and we are making significant progress in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Wolf. “As previously announced, we are lifting all mitigation measures on Memorial Day, but we need just a little more time under this current disaster declaration to ensure that we do not risk valuable resources that will help Pennsylvania recover from the pandemic.

