GILBY CLARKE Had More Of A 'Say' Than People Think While He Was A Member Of GUNS N' ROSES
In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, Gilby Clarke was asked if there is anything he wishes he would have done differently while he was a member of GUNS N' ROSES in the early 1990s. He responded: "Interestingly enough, people always assume that I didn't have a say; I actually did have a say. Slash [guitar] would ask me questions all the time. Axl [Rose, vocals] asked me questions all the time. Understand, they were in a bubble. Their success came so fast and stuff, and I'm the one that stepped from the outside who was still the dirty guy from the Hollywood streets. So they did ask me questions. I helped pick some of the bands that opened [for GUNS N' ROSES], like HELMET. They never heard of HELMET before, and I was, like, 'HELMET's great band. You guys check them out.' But I didn't really have the final decision on anything. They're gonna do what they wanted to do. "blabbermouth.net