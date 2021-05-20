newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

GILBY CLARKE Had More Of A 'Say' Than People Think While He Was A Member Of GUNS N' ROSES

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, Gilby Clarke was asked if there is anything he wishes he would have done differently while he was a member of GUNS N' ROSES in the early 1990s. He responded: "Interestingly enough, people always assume that I didn't have a say; I actually did have a say. Slash [guitar] would ask me questions all the time. Axl [Rose, vocals] asked me questions all the time. Understand, they were in a bubble. Their success came so fast and stuff, and I'm the one that stepped from the outside who was still the dirty guy from the Hollywood streets. So they did ask me questions. I helped pick some of the bands that opened [for GUNS N' ROSES], like HELMET. They never heard of HELMET before, and I was, like, 'HELMET's great band. You guys check them out.' But I didn't really have the final decision on anything. They're gonna do what they wanted to do. "

blabbermouth.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Kennedy
Person
Duff Mckagan
Person
Steven Adler
Person
Gilby Clarke
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Roses#30 Rock#Hard Rock#Hall Of Fame#Misplacedstraws Com#Gn#Golden Robot Records#Guns#Member Sorum#Bassist Duff Mckagan#Rock Star Supernova#Hollywood#Lead Vocals#Helmet#Mr Brownstone#People#Fame Induction Ceremony#Early 1990s#Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Glimpse into Guns N' Roses Lead Guitarist Slash's Life Growing up as Biracial

English singer Saul Hudson, also known by his iconic stage name "Slash" of the rock band Guns N' Roses, recently opened up about his experience growing up biracial. Guns N' Roses is one of the most successful rock bands in history. The legendary band is composed of influential musicians who have forever etched their names in the world of music.
Musicmetalcastle.net

Myles Kennedy Shares His Opinion on Guns N’ Roses’ Slash’s Ego

Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy looked back on his works with the rock band Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash and shared how he thinks on the guitarist’s ego. As you remember, Myles Kennedy and Slash made their first meeting in 2010 during Slash‘s self-titled debut solo album. Later, they collaborated to work on several tracks, including Apocalyptic Love, World on Fire, Living the Dream.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

How Do STEVEN ADLER And MATT SORUM Compare In Terms Of Their Playing Styles? GILBY CLARKE Weighs In

During a recent appearance on "Another FN Podcast With Izzy Presley", former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke was asked if it was any different playing with Slash and Duff McKagan at the 2012 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony compared to how it was when they were at the height of their addiction to drugs and alcohol in the early 1990s. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't really think it really is any different, because it's a musical thing. Look, there was a point towards the end of that GUNS N' ROSES tour, the '[Use Your] Illusion' tour, where Duff was looking pretty ragged — [due to] the alcohol abuse. And granted, his playing wasn't at its best, but I have played when he was at his best, even in those days.
Musicshepherdexpress.com

The Gospel Truth by Gilby Clarke (Golden Robot Records)

Smack-dab in the middle of Gilby Clarke’s first solo album since 2002’s Swag is a song called “Wise Old Timer,” a sluggish riff rocker that might as well be self-referential. The 58-year-old singer and guitarist’s musical history dates back to the mid-’80s and includes gigging with everyone from Nancy Sinatra to The MC5. But he’s best known for his three-year stint in Guns N’ Roses, replacing original guitarist Izzy Stradlin in the middle of 1991’s Use Your Illusion Tour. On The Gospel Truth, Clarke sounds like a true believer, swaggering his way through 10 catchy songs with bluesy licks, fat riffs and soulful grooves.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

'One Week To Learn 50 Songs': Gilby Clarke Recalls Intro To Guns N' Roses

As far as rock gigs go, it doesn't get much bigger than Guns N' Roses in the early-'90s. Gilby Clarke joined GNR in 1992 following the departure of co-founder Izzy Stradlin. At the time, there might have been no higher-pressure job in live music. GNR was at the top of its proverbial game — as beloved as it was controversial; the band's records were going multiple times platinum; it was filling stadiums all over the world; and Clarke had mere days to get up to speed of the music before the first show.
Musicthebrag.com

Slash guitar tech reflects on a Guns N’ Roses “nightmare” gig

During his successful career as a guitar tech, Ace Bergman has worked alongside Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Christina Aguilera, Journey and My Chemical Romance, However, when reflecting on his worst gig ever, he’s said that the one that stands out is a show with Guns N’ Roses. “Over the years I...
Musicchaospin.com

The Top 10 Guns N’ Roses Songs of All-time

They weren’t called the most dangerous band in the world for nothing, Guns N’ Roses really lived up to the moniker. With their debut album becoming one of the greatest albums of all time, and their epic double album that followed, Guns N’ Roses has remained on top of the world for 35 years and it isn’t hard to see why.
Musicloudersound.com

Myles Kennedy’s The Ides Of March: one of rock’s great voices soars over so-so songs

Be it in Alter Bridge, his work with Slash or now as a bona fide solo artist in his own right, Myles Kennedy has proven himself to be one of the most technically proficient vocalists in modern rock. Whether in 2021 you consider the incredibly earnest and classic-sounding hard rock that he specialises in the most exciting thing in the world is another debate entirely, but, taking it purely for what it pertains to be, the follow-up to 2018’s debut solo album, Year Of The Tiger, is more evidence that Myles is objectively masterful at his chosen craft.
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters Confirm More 2021 Shows

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its star-studded 2021 lineup, with Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters headlining the event. The three-day festival takes place from Sept. 3-5, 2021, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. BottleRock also features local gourmet food, chef performances on a culinary stage and drinks from dozens of local wineries.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Duff McKagan Felt ‘Culture Shock’ Upon Meeting Slash

Duff McKagan recently reflected on the “culture shock” he felt upon meeting Guns N’ Roses bandmate Slash. McKagan joined Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard on the latest episode of Spotify’s Rock This With Allison Hagendorf podcast. The rockers discussed their formative years in Seattle’s burgeoning punk scene in the early '80s, as well as McKagan’s move to Los Angeles, where he quickly linked up with Slash and original Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK SABBATH Touring Drummer TOMMY CLUFETOS: OZZY OSBOURNE Is 'The Greatest Frontman I've Ever Worked For'

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, Tommy Clufetos talked about what it was like to step in for original BLACK SABBATH drummer Bill Ward on the legendary heavy metal band's final tour. He said: "To be honest, I've done it so many times where I'm coming in — I've always come in after somebody. That was a higher level of that. But knowing that I've replaced a name drummer every time I've come in, and eventually, I'm kind of maybe possibly this much of a name drummer now, even though I pride myself on trying to stay under the radar, I was prepared for that situation. And I understand that BLACK SABBATH is Ozzy [Osbourne], Tony [Iommi], Geezer [Butler], Bill Ward; I get that there's four parts to that, and I feel that I went in respecting that. And I know that you've got three guys that I was playing with, there's three leaders. Ozzy knew me; he had my trust. And I had to earn Tony's trust. I had to earn Geezer's trust. And I don't do that through saying, 'I'm your guy,' I do that through going in every day and knowing every song. And that's how you earn people's trust. So I think I won them over that way. And I think going and playing the gigs, I won the people over that way. There's always going to be naysayers, and that's part of the business, but my goal was to go out there and kick ass every day. And I can bet that nobody walked out of the show unhappy. So that's the only thing I can do, is do my best playing drums and just go through it. If I didn't do it, somebody else would have."
Musiciconvsicon.com

Myles Kennedy Releases Lyric Visualizer for Pensive Ballad “Love Rain Down”

With the release of his sophomore solo album just days away, Myles Kennedy showcases the musical diversity of The Ides Of March with the unveiling of the pensive ballad “Love Rain Down.” The song showcases the softer side of the upcoming album. The genesis of the track has been around for years and is reminiscent of what fans and critics were drawn to on his debut solo album Year Of The Tiger. The acoustic introduction builds until the band – drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier – joins in on the second verse and rides out the rest of the track. Lyrically, Myles delivers a plea born out of the longing for answers and solace from all of the dark possibilities of the day as he sings “Let your love rain down. Let it wash away the sorrows I’ve found.” The song is available via all digital service providers and a lyric visualizer for the song can be seen below:
Moviesdodofinance.com

Titanic the Musical is more than Jack and Rose’s love story

With “Titanic” most people think of Jack and Rose’s love story. But everyone on the ship had personal dramas, choices and dreams. This is what “Titanic the Musical” is, which can be seen at the theater from November. “The film is actually the romantic version of the story”. “It’s incredibly...
MusicNME

Former Judas Priest drummer John Hinch has died

John Hinch, the former Judas Priest drummer who played on the band’s debut album, ‘Rocka Rolla’, has died aged 73. The musician’s death was confirmed by Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, who shared a photo of his former bandmate on his Instagram Story with the caption: “RIP.”. “His style was...