The Show Before the Show: Episode 309

G4-TV announced that they have teamed up with Wizards of the Coast to stream the D&D Live 2021 two-day event on July 16 and 17. G4, a beloved gaming TV network that had originally launched in 2002, has picked up where it once left off with their old cohorts, Wizards of the Coast (see "'Dreamblade' December Marketing Campaign" and also, "Interview with Scott Rouse, Part 2"). The network had been dormant since 2014 until their Twitter accounts were reactivated on July 24, 2020 (see Tweet below). They then began consistently releasing teasers for the network's re-launch, which included a revival of Attack of the Show! and X-Play. These teasers eventually led up to the unveiling of D&D Live 2021.