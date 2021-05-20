Tyler Rich Says You Deserve ‘Better Than You’re Used To’ in New Song [Listen]

Former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke was recently interviewed by Markus Brandstetter of Hyperlocrian.com. You can now watch the chat in 13 parts below. Asked what it was like joining GUNS N' ROSES three decades ago, Gilby said: "When I joined GUNS, of course I'd never played a stadium before, but I had played arenas — I had done tours doing arenas and clubs, House Of Blues-sized, all that stuff. When I joined GUNS and people say, 'How did you go from that…?' It happened so fast. From the day I went in to jam with them until when I went on stage was only two weeks. I didn't get the gig until a week in. I had one week to learn 50 songs; I had to learn the whole catalog, 'cause they don't have a setlist. So what I was thinking about was remembering the songs. I wasn't thinking about the rock star stuff. I wasn't thinking about, 'Oh my God. I've gotta stand on stage. Oh my God. This is GUNS N' ROSES,' and all that comes with it. All I was thinking about was remembering 50 songs. Every day, I sat there with a cassette player, with the headphones on, learning Izzy's [Stradlin] parts. I didn't wanna disappoint the guys. They had already done a couple of months of touring. I didn't wanna get on stage and be the one that was hitting bad notes. Because we were pretty loud; you could hear my guitar as well as you could hear Slash's guitar. I didn't wanna be the guy making mistakes. So it was really important to me to learn all those songs. That's all I cared about, was being able to play."