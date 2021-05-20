Exercise Snacking: The Daily Weight Loss Trick You Need to Try
We’ve all been there: at the end of a long workday, we’ve all had moments where we’ve chosen the couch over a workout. Fitting regular exercise into your schedule is tough, and sticking with your workouts during busy, stressful or just plain tiring weeks is a challenge. But exercise and weight loss go hand in hand, meaning you have to find a way to focus on your fitness even when it’s the last thing on your mind.www.cleaneatingmag.com