State unemployment rate remains at 7% for month of April

By Drew Hadden
nowdecatur.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 20, 2021 – The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced today that the unemployment rate remained at 7.1 percent, while nonfarm payrolls were about unchanged, up +300 jobs, in April, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The March monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, down from +32,300 to +28,900 jobs. The March preliminary unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 7.1 percent.

