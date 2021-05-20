State unemployment rate remains at 7% for month of April

The number of initial unemployment claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, May 2, and Saturday, May 8, was 3,649, an increase of 504 from last week’s adjusted numbers. There were 3,146 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 503 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 26,193, a decrease of 1,571 from the previous week. For the week ending May 8, 2021, nearly 52.2% of claimants indicated their claims were not COVID-19 related, which is a decrease from 54.2% the previous week.