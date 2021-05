Unions have called on employers to do everything they can to ensure workers and the public are protected as hospitality venues prepare to open their doors again on Monday amid rising concerns about the spread of a new Indian variant of Covid-19.Thousands of staff are set to return to work in pubs, bars and restaurants across England this week under the latest easing of restrictions, which allow indoor dining and drinking to resume.The TUC cautioned that high vaccination rates are “no excuse” for slacking on enforcing Covid safety measures for staff and customers, while Labour accused the government of neglecting...