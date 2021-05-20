John Krasinski Promotes “A Quiet Place Part II” in Reiss
Here, have a shot of John Krasinski looking like a total Daddy. And by that we mean he looks hot and he looks like he’s modeling for a JC Penney Father’s Day Sale. It’s amazing what looks cycle back in style. Two decades ago, this would read as totally geriatric. Granted, this is very much a wearer-specific sort of look if you want to come off looking hot and stylish wearing it. We love the shirt, but we’re far more inclined to pair something like it with jeans. We’re not loving the footwear at all.tomandlorenzo.com