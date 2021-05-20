John Krasinski Promotes “A Quiet Place Part II” in Reiss

Incredibly, it’s been almost seventeen months since the first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II was unleashed, and we’ve still got another three weeks to go until the hotly-anticipated sequel finally arrives. The movie even held its world premiere last March in New York City before the Coronavirus pandemic came along, but hopefully there are no more surprises in store apart from the ones that unfold on screen. And it certainly looks like there will be plenty of those if this new promo is any indication.