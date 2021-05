My love for American football has led me, over the years, to read tons of articles of all kinds, although the type of article that I have come across most assiduously is undoubtedly the power ranking: gentlemen, these Americans love to try to give an order to things because it is well known that assigning a number to a cereal is the best way to feel safe before the disintegration of the fabric of society... FOOTBALL, let's talk about football.