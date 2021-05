Louisiana's Superintendent of Education, Dr. Cade Brumley, talks about the necessity of improving literacy, especially among younger students, across the state. "Some things we do are futuristic. And some things we do are back to the basics," says Brumley, who took over the state's top education post less than a year ago, "We need to make sure our kids can read.. And right now across the state, we know that when kids exit third grade, only about 46% are mastering that content. That's not even half. We have work to do. We have tried over the course of the year to call attention to this and build a plan for how to address that...and we expect we'll see literacy results improve in our state."